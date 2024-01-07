Illegal beach car park camping raises head again, but nothing changes

And there is a big steaming bowl of zilch that City of Newcastle (CoN) can do about those vehicles in that location, despite residents such as North Lambton's Bruce Bone writing to this news outlet ("Fury at freeloaders", Letters, 5/1) that "freeloaders are taking up at least 20 spaces that local ratepayers can't use. I'm not the only person who is really disgusted with the lack of council action. Earn your wages".