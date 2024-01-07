Illegal beach car park camping raises head again, but nothing changes

THE MORE things change in Newcastle, the more they stay the same.
And while Newcastle changes every day, the never-ending issue of travellers setting up camp in city landmarks continues unchanged.
Is it out of control? Undoubtedly. Is there an easy solution to rid the city of free camping? No. That would require multi-agency coordination.
It's almost 10 years to the day since the Newcastle Herald reported ("Council moves on campers", 10/1/2014) that "the days of free camping near Newcastle's Horseshoe Beach may be numbered with moves made on Friday to ban overnight stays".
But a decade later, the car park that provides easy access to Newcastle's dog beach is again choc with camping vehicles, making parking near impossible for Novocastrians taking Fido for an off-leash beach poo.
And there is a big steaming bowl of zilch that City of Newcastle (CoN) can do about those vehicles in that location, despite residents such as North Lambton's Bruce Bone writing to this news outlet ("Fury at freeloaders", Letters, 5/1) that "freeloaders are taking up at least 20 spaces that local ratepayers can't use. I'm not the only person who is really disgusted with the lack of council action. Earn your wages".
At least 20? I counted 53 camping vehicles there on Saturday morning at 5.30am.
Contrary to CoN branded signage at the entrance to Horsehoe Beach Road announcing "No camping, no overnight stays, Areas patrolled by Council Rangers, Penalties Apply", there is nothing CoN can do about travellers disregarding those empty threats.
With such prominent signage, it is easy to understand why Mr Bone demanded CoN act.
A council spokesperson advised me last Friday that "the car park at Horseshoe Beach is owned by Transport for NSW and therefore our parking officers and rangers cannot undertake any enforcement action, including relating to any road related offences".
Attempting to get Transport for NSW - possibly the state's most arrogant and recalcitrant bureaucracy - to do anything about decreasing the number of travellers camping at Horseshoe Beach is a fool's errand.
According to CoN, not all the vehicles belong to tight arses tripping around Australia. And they can bring their dog, unlike Stockton Beach Holiday Park, where you must ring to see if your pet meets their criteria.
There were four unpowered sites available at Stockton this coming week at the time of writing, at a cost of $63 per night. There was just one powered van site left for $81 per night. Horseshoe Beach car park costs travellers nothing.
There can be no doubt that an increasing number of people without housing have little option other than to sleep in their vehicles. Council is taking an empathetic perspective towards rough sleepers.
They are "working with the NSW Government's Newcastle Assertive Outreach team who are attending Fort Drive and the Camp Shortland car park several times weekly to assist accommodating rough sleepers".
The CoN spokesperson also told me that "unfortunately, State Government laws do not provide councils with the regulatory powers to move on overnight campers. Instead, this power rests with NSW Police".
While the CoN has no authority to do anything other than remove rubbish at the Horseshoe Beach car park, it can do a lot more to move on travellers in other areas including King Edward Park, Fort Drive and Henderson Parade at Merewether.
This month CoN will introduce a maximum of four-hour parking for vehicles throughout King Edward Park. Excellent start.
Would it be too much to ask that CoN, Transport for NSW, the NSW Government's Newcastle Assertive Outreach team and the NSW Police work together to keep travellers from setting up camp around the city? To demand compliance?
If it is too much to ask, take down the signs sprouting empty threats, build some 24 hr dunnies and let 'er rip.
Sorry Mr Bone, this one stays in Newy's too-hard basket. Just like it did back in 2014. And like it will again when it pops up in 2034.
