Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Stanton backing youth as transfer window looms

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
January 7 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coach Rob Stanton at Newcastle Jets training. Picture by Marina Neil
Coach Rob Stanton at Newcastle Jets training. Picture by Marina Neil

THE Newcastle Jets face a taxing four games in 13 days that is set to shape their A-League finals destiny but coach Rob Stanton has no plans - or funds - to bring in reinforcements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.