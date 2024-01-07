Stanton backing youth as transfer window looms

THE Newcastle Jets face a taxing four games in 13 days that is set to shape their A-League finals destiny but coach Rob Stanton has no plans - or funds - to bring in reinforcements.
The Jets sit in 10th spot on 13 points, after conceding a late penalty for a 1-all draw with Macarthur on Friday night.
Although only a win outside the top six, January shapes as make-or-break.
The Jets meet an equally-desperate Brisbane Roar in Sydney on Sunday in Unite Round, travel back to Sydney to take on the Sky Blues (January 19) before consecutive games at home against Brisbane (January 23) and Wellington (January 27).
The A-League transfer window opens on Thursday.
Jacob Dowse and French import Jason Berthomier remain sidelined with knee issues.
Lucas Mauragis and Mark Natta, and possibly the in-from Clayton Taylor, are likely to be away on Olyroos duties in March and April. The trio have also attracted interest from overseas clubs.
Veteran defender Jason Hoffman and Carl Jenkinson played the dying moments against Macarthur, their first appearances respectively since round five and round two.
"As far as bringing players in, I don't think so," Stanton said. "We have a small budget and have spent it. To be honest, I'm happy to continue with the players I have. Every player is a required player and a valued player.
"I don't foresee any changes unless someone wants to leave and we think it is good for them and good for us. Then we may have something to play with.
"We have some players who should be back next week. There are a couple of players who haven't played a lot of minutes. We have some young kids who have been working in the background . If we run short, I'm happy to give those guys an opportunity because they have been developing in the background."
The Jets are also in the midst of a potential change in ownership, which hopefully, will also be finalised in January.
"I have had some discussions with the potential owners," Stanton said. "I had talks on Friday morning which was good.
"It's not distracting for me. Everyone wants this to happen. When it happens, it will be a boost and make people happy. The hard work will only be just beginning. "
Stanton has taken a half-glass full view of the Jets' 1-all draw with Macarthur.
The Jets went ahead in the ninth minute through Taylor and then hung on until the 97th minute when Phil Cancar bundled into Bulls replacement Lachy Rose in the box. Valere Germain converted from the spot for a share of the points. Had the Jets hung on they would have moved to fifth spot on 15 points.
"You can look at it as half-glass empty or half-glass full. I'll take the half-glass full because it's a point away from home," Stanton said.
"We will be positive with the players. I thought we were excellent in the first half. We moved the ball well, we played through lines. We were playing against a very desperate team, who have good players.
"You have to accept with young players, they are going to make mistakes. They will drop off at times. You have to keep working with them to improve them. It was another painful lesson but we will learn as a group and move forward."
ROB STANTON
ON FINISH
I thought we were excellent in the first half. We moved the ball well, we played through lines, against their defensive structure we knew areas where we could un pick them and create chances.
I said at half-time, this game is for you to lose. We have contolled, but they are going to be a lot better in the second half. They were.
There were moments in the second half where I wanted to get more control. We had a little bit then we turned it over. That was through either tired legs or youthful inexperience.
I'm still proud of the players. It is not easy to coem away and get a point against [desperate] team who has lost three on the trot.
We were playing against a very desperate team. They have good players.
You have to accept with young players, they are going to make mistakes. They will drop off at times. You have to keep working with them to improve them.
"It was another painful less but we will learn as a group and move forward.
LACK COOl HEAD
I'm trying to build leaders. I'm trying to build a team of players who canm play a style of football that is entertaining and on the front foot.
We saw that fro large parts. And we saw areas where we have work to do. maybe we aren't at the level yet to maintain it for long periods.
You have to understand that the opposition has good players. They are going to have their moments and you have to deal with that.
We did a really good job dealing with it. Again football can be cruel.
You can look at tonight as half-glass empty or half-glass full. I'll take the half-glass full because it's a point away from home.
You can be positive or negative. We will be positive with the players. I'm proud of them because they played well at times.
SIT SO DEEP IN SECND HALF
When you are going well in the first half and have a break, you lose a bit of momentum. The opposition have an opportunity at half-time to solve some problems.
I expected that we would get pinned in our own half. We didn't want to.
We needed ....
TRANSITIONAL GAME
We had good moments in the first half and a bit more composure and the game could have been gone.
Again, it can turn very quickly. Sometimes it looks transitional but it is just fast play.
The A-league is a very high transitional game. I'd like us to have less if we can. Most teams want to have the ball, they want to play, they want to dictate where they play the game.
You can't always do that when you play good teams. Macarthur are a good team.
Davilla is a smart player....
START
We wanted to start quick. If we did that I thought it might create a bit of panic.
We needed a second or a third goal in the first half to really put it to bed. That didn't happen.
It was an entertauning match with some drama at the end.
When there is drama someone is going to pay for it.
There was a VAR decision that went our way. I accept it because the pattern has gone against us.
In the end, he has given a foul. It is probably a foul. I have to accept the referee's decision.
ACQUILINA-TAYLOR COMBO
Tom is more a defensive player, but I thought he could play that role and I threw him in there. he is starting to flourish in that role. I'm really happy for him. We wanted to improve areas in his game and it has given him opp to develop other areas.
It has eben a real win. Clayton and Tom have been working extremely hard. They are getting free in space, they apply good pressure in good areas for the team, which helps us a lot.
Wide area defending can be difficult...
Their growth has been exception.
OWNERSHIP - announced Janaury
For me, it is not a distraction.
I have had some discussions with the potential owners. I had talks on Friday morning which was good.
It's not distracting for me. Everyone wants this to happen. Everyone thinks it will solve everything when it happens. It is only the beginning or work, building the club to be better.
If and when it happens. We will portray the vission of what they ant to do.
We have been working for six months to improve what we do as a club.
When it happens, it will be a boost and make people happy. The hard work will only be just beginning.
It's not a distraction. I have to work hard every week to get a result, to improve the players and staff every week. It's relentless but I love doing it.
TRANSFER WINDOW
If there is money that comes from soemwhere and can help with that.
I don't thibk so.
We have some players who should be back next week. There are a couple of players who haven't played a lot of minutes. They need to play as well.
We have some young kids who have been working in the background . If we run short, I'm happy to give those guys an opportunity because they have been developing in the background.
As far as bringing players in, I don't think so.
We have a small budget and have spent it already. I don't foresee any changes unless someone wants to leave and we think it is good for them and good for us. Then we may have something to play with.
To be honest, I'm happy to continue with the players I have. For me, every player is a required player and a valued player.
We will continue to work with players and develop them to reach their best.
