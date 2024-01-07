Newcastle bowlers star for NSW at women's Australian country titles

Newcastle's Ally McGrath and Emma-Jayne Howe shone with the ball to help NSW win twice on Sunday at Learmonth Park in the women's Australian Country Cricket Championships.
Howe took 3-10 off four overs as NSW dismissed Western Australia for 78 in response to their 4-118. Jodie Hicks (2-12) also took multiple wickets.
Newcastle's Abbey Taylor finished 22 not out off 21 balls for NSW, who had Dharmini Chauhan top score with 45 off 25 balls. Taylor backed up with 1-13 off four overs.
In NSW's earlier T20 on Sunday, McGrath starred with 3-2 off three overs against South Australia. She later grabbed 1-11 against WA.
NSW scored 8-112 against SA with Kira Churchland leading the way with 51.
McGrath struck early then later dismissed top-scorer Kelly Armstrong (54) and Cate Dunemann (four) as SA made 8-96.
NSW are second on 20 points after five wins and one loss. Queensland lead on 24, while Victoria are third on 12.
In the other early games, ACT (4-91) beat WA (8-88) and Queensland (9-134) downed Victoria (109). Later, Queensland (5-108) beat ACT (8-99) and SA (3-108) defeated Victoria (6-107).
King Park at Raymond Terrace hosts T20 double-headers on Monday. NSW play Victoria then Queensland. WA take on Queensland and ACT play SA before WA meet SA and ACT tackle Victoria.
