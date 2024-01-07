ACT end Blues' winning start to men's Australian Country cricket titles

An unbeaten century from ACT's Dave Dubey set up a first loss for NSW at the men's Australian Country Cricket Championships at Passmore Oval on Sunday.
Dubey made 109 off 68 balls, hitting 12 fours and five sixes, to help ACT post 3-177 in the second round of T20s on the day. Robert Trickett provided the main support, making 40 off 27.
NSW, who now sit equal with Victoria on five wins from six games, were all out for 98 in reply. Zac Beveridge picked up 5-7 late as NSW's required run-rate soared.
Earlier, Belmont's Adrian Isherwood, who scored 59 not out in the win over Western Australia on Thursday, finished 47 not out as NSW chased down Queensland's 7-123.
The Blues reached 5-124 off 17.5 overs. Ethan Debono (27) and Simon Keen (21) were other contributors for the hosts, while Wests leg-spinner Aaron Bills earlier took 3-22.
In the other early games, Victoria (7-117) beat SA (7-116) and ACT (4-160) defeated WA (6-159).
Later, Victoria (5-212) thumped WA (8-148) and SA (9-158) defeated Queensland (8-157) on the last ball.
On Friday night, Debono was the standout with 68 not out as NSW beat Victoria 2-124 to 4-123 with six overs to spare.
On Monday, NSW play Queensland in a one-dayer at Lynn Oval. Victoria play SA at No.1 Sportsground and ACT meet WA at Cahill Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.