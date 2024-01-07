Mark Davidson hoping charmed run extends to Maitland meeting

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson will turn to more each-way chances to rise to the occasion at Maitland on Monday night after Fat Boy's Charm broke a winless streak at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
A $15 chance from box six, Fat Boy's Charm settled in second spot then lifted late to run down Shanghai Suzie for a half-length victory in a 5th grade 520m race and end a losing streak at 20.
"He's been a good placegetter and he's a hard dog to catch," Davidson said on Sunday.
"He did well last night, put it all together and just got there, which was great for the owners. He's just ticked over $100,000 at his 98th start.
"He's very rarely been injured and he's not a dog that busts himself, that's why he's had so many placings. He likes to chase, he's not a frontrunner.
"He's got the ability but it's when he wants to use it. You have to play games with him a bit.
"I took him down there on Tuesday and gave him a drag on the lure and I think that was just enough to fire him up this time."
Davidson has four runners on the Maitland card, including Dusty Dylan (box three) and Elite Frankie (eight) in the same race, the 11th. Harrita's Due In has box three in the 10th and Quick To Judge the two in the 12th.
He said all four were only each-way chances in competitive races.
"They would all be top-three chances, but I couldn't declare them winners," he said.
Elite Frankie looked perhaps his best chance on paper.
"Frankie missed the kick last week [from box one] and got jammed up," he said.
"Box eight won't worry him."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.