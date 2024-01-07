The storm clouds and rain is deceiving, as drought draws closer

We all know looks can be deceiving. Those that live on the land and look out to see a field of green pick sprouting know better than most.
It feels like the Hunter has been harassed by a thunderstorm every few days over the past several weeks.
Although the rain has come down hard and fast - to the point of causing flash flooding in some areas - the storms have been more bark than bite, only delivering a deceivingly small amount of rain.
The showers have been "just enough to settle the dust" as cockies would say.
If you take a trip along the New England Highway, you might be greeted with fields blossoming with green pick.
But if you pull over to take a closer look, you'll see the field of green dissolve into isolated islands adrift in a sea of dry soil.
Its green brilliance stands in stark contrast to the dark soil, which from a distance makes it appear far more abundant than it truly is.
Without significant follow up rain, these archipelagos of life will quickly wither and die, which has been the fate of many budding grassy isles.
The new wave of green pick can be seen growing alongside the brittle skeletons of their predecessors.
The majority of the sprouts that do survive will be quickly gobbled up by roving bands of kangaroos long before the plodding herds of cattle and sheep can make use of them.
Merriwa-based wool and beef farmer Ron Campbell said in the last quarter of 2023, his property received just 90mm.
To put that in perspective, over the last four months of the year, the Merriwa region gets an average of 223mm.
Working backwards, Mr Campbell's property received 38mm in December against the region's average of 73.4mm, in November it got 34mm (60.9mm), October was a mere 18mm (50.8) and in September not a drop of rain fell on the property (38.6mm).
After a run of months with less than half the average rainfall, the Hunter's primary producers are on a knife's edge.
If the summer storms mature into something more than just a spectacular light show, the region could avert what is otherwise shaping to be a tough year.
If this trend of underwhelming rainfall continues, the region could descend into a drought.
Unlike the other natural disasters we've become familiar with - those that come on hard and fast like fires, yet leave just as quickly such as floods - it's much harder to define when a drought starts and ends.
It's different from region to region, from farm to farm.
Mr Campbell shared a story with the Newcastle Herald and those who live on the land, or have friends and family that do, will all have their own version of it.
Recently, he got a big deluge of rain from one of the thunderstorms, with 17mm in one dump.
But just a kilometre down the road, the neighbouring property received almost double, with 30mm.
Next time those storm clouds roll in, pray they are as rain-bloated as they look.
ISSUE: 40,110
