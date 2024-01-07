Little girl, woman seriously injured in e-scooter crash

A LITTLE girl and a woman have been rushed to hospital after an e-scooter crash at Raymond Terrace.
Emergency services were called to Port Stephens Street just before 6pm on Saturday, January 6, after reports an e-scooter had crashed along the roadway.
A 38-year-old woman was riding the motorised scooter at the time, with a four-year-old girl as her passenger.
The pair were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene.
The woman was taken to Maitland Hospital for further treatment, and the child was taken to John Hunter Hospital.
A NSW Police spokesperson said both were in a serious but stable condition at the time.
Specialist officers from the force's Crash Investigation Unit were tasked to Raymond Terrace to comb the scene for clues about how the crash unfolded.
The e-scooter was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to police.
As police continue their investigation, witnesses or anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage has been urged to contact Raymond Terrace Police Station or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
