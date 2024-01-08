It's crunch time for supermarket pricing

I don't seek to justify attacks on innocents, just attacks on Hamas. I said ("Little choice in Middle East", Letters, 22/12), Israel has little choice but to prosecute its war effort, trying to minimise the loss of innocent lives as best it can, and Gaza's health ministry, unlike Israel, has previous form when it comes to exaggerating civilian casualty figures. When I say many pro-Palestinian supporters don't acknowledge Israel's right to exist, I'm not putting words into their mouths. They are already there. The Hamas Covenant (1988) says "Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it". Mr Fordham is right to suggest that I deplore the recent spike in Jewish settler violence, but would it have happened without the events of October 7?