Letters

It's crunch time for supermarket pricing

By Letters to the Editor
January 9 2024 - 4:00am
Don't you hate the little sticky labels that supermarkets put on fruit? They are hard to remove and often stick to your teeth or must be spat out. The labels are swallowed by the unwary. What is a convenience for the supermarket, since labelling helps with stocktake and ordering, and reduces theft, is an inconvenience for their customers and a temptation for them to steal.

