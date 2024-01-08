Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Olympic shooter fails to have gun ban overturned ahead of Games trials

By Nick Bielby
Updated January 8 2024 - 2:50pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olympic gold medal-winning shooter Michael Diamond arrives at court in 2016. Picture by Simone De Peak
Olympic gold medal-winning shooter Michael Diamond arrives at court in 2016. Picture by Simone De Peak

Dual gold medal-winning Olympic shooter Michael Diamond has had an appeal over his rejected firearm licence application knocked back ahead of trials for the Paris Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.