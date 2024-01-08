Woman in hospital after crashing e-scooter in horror six months on Hunter roads

AN E-SCOOTER rider was recovering in hospital two days after crashing at Raymond Terrace with a little girl on board.
A 39-year-old woman and her four-year-old passenger were injured when an electric scooter crashed on the roadway on Port Stephens Street just before 6pm on Saturday, January 6.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and the woman and girl were treated by ambulance paramedics.
The woman was taken to Maitland Hospital in a serious but stable condition, but was stable by Monday, a Hunter New England health district spokesperson confirmed.
Police said the e-scooter was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit were tasked to comb the crime scene for clues and piece together what happened.
Police have urged anyone with information, any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact the station at Raymond Terrace or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The investigation continues.
It's been a horror six months for electric scooters in the Hunter.
Separately, a four-year-old girl had to undergo surgery for a broken leg after she was allegedly struck by a man riding an e-scooter at a Cardiff shopping centre on November 16.
Tragedy had earlier struck when in another incident, a teenager was killed in an alleged hit-and-run on Macquarie Road at Lake Macquarie.
The boy was found unresponsive down an embankment in the early hours of July 29, and an e-scooter was discovered nearby, according to police.
