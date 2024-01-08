Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Squires hopes holiday homework rewarded in Master of the Amateurs

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
January 8 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ella Scaysbrook (Newcastle) and Amy Squires (Nelson Bay) will tee up in the Master of the Amateurs in Melbourne, starting Tuesday. Picture Golf NSW
Ella Scaysbrook (Newcastle) and Amy Squires (Nelson Bay) will tee up in the Master of the Amateurs in Melbourne, starting Tuesday. Picture Golf NSW

AMY SQUIRES spent time on a family holiday in Nozawa, Japan, studying the Southern Golf Course layout in the Melbourne Sandbelt and writing notes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.