Squires hopes holiday homework rewarded in Master of the Amateurs

AMY SQUIRES spent time on a family holiday in Nozawa, Japan, studying the Southern Golf Course layout in the Melbourne Sandbelt and writing notes.
Squires hopes that homework pays dividends when the teenager tees off in the Master of The Amateurs on Tuesday.
The Nelson Bay 16-year-old received a late call-up for the prestigious 72-hole championship that features some of the best amateurs in the world.
"I found out about the invite as we were about to leave for a family holiday to Japan," the Tomaree High Year 12 student said. "My coach sent me through the course details when we were up in the mountains at Nozawa. I had a good look at them and wrote some notes.
"Once I got back home, I knew I had to work hard. I designed my practice around what will be required this week. The fairways are fairly wide. Being sharp with my wedges and around the greens is what matters most.
"My game is in good shape. I'm feeling confident, especially with my short game. I will need that around here."
Squires, who won the Australian Schools Championship last year, played a practice round on Monday
Ella Scaysbrook (Newcastle) is also in the women's field.
"It's good to play in a big tournament with Ella and cheer each other on," Squires said.
Jake Riley (Toronto) is in the men's division.
The Master of the Amateurs is a world ranking event and the biggest tournament in Squires fast-developing career.
"I'm nervous and excited," she said. "I know the tournament will get a lot of coverage. I have had a few US colleges contact me and let me know they will be there. I'm excited to meet them and show them what I have got. That is the path I want to take.
"It will be a chance to see where my game is at, but also meet new people. Same with the Aussie Amateur. It's at Keysborough and Yarra Yarra next week.
"I know the next five tournaments in January and Febreuary will help decide what college offers I get in the US."
** Charlestown gun Jye Pickin has bypassed the Master of the Amateurs and next week's Australian Amateur to take on the professionals.
Pickin, 22, has accepted invitations to play Australasian Tour events, the Heritage Classic and the Players Series Murray River.
"It was hard to pull out of those big amateur events, which I have played for the past six or so years," Pickin said. "If I play well in the Australasian Tour events in next few weeks, I could reap some real rewards from it."
Pickin is fourth on the Future Tour Affiliation order of merit. If he finishes top-three and earns enough points, he can get a tour card for next year without going to Q school.
"It is beneficial to play as many tour events as you get invites for," Pickin said. "I have had three invites and made the cut each time. Hopefully next summer I can say that I'm a professional golfer."
