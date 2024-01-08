Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jets take positive approach to Unite Round

By James Gardiner
Updated January 8 2024 - 6:48pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dane Ingham dribbles away from a Brisbane defender. The Jets take on the Roar in Sydney on Sunday as part of 'Unite Round'. Picture by Darren Pateman, AAP
Dane Ingham dribbles away from a Brisbane defender. The Jets take on the Roar in Sydney on Sunday as part of 'Unite Round'. Picture by Darren Pateman, AAP

NEWCASTLE Jets captain Brandon O'Neill anticipates it will take time for the A-League's Unite Round to grab the hearts and minds of the sporting public but believes the initiative will be a positive for the game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.