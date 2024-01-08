Jets take positive approach to Unite Round

NEWCASTLE Jets captain Brandon O'Neill anticipates it will take time for the A-League's Unite Round to grab the hearts and minds of the sporting public but believes the initiative will be a positive for the game.
All A-League men's and women's games will be played in Sydney over three days starting Friday.
The Jets men close out the round against Brisbane Roar at Allianz Stadium on Sunday night at 7.45pm. At the same time, Perth meet Wellington at Comm Bank Stadium.
Both games are preceded by women's clashes.
The Jets women also take on Brisbane at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday night from 7.45pm as part of a double-header.
The NRL and AFL host highly successful 'Magic' and 'Gather' rounds in Brisbane and Adelaide respectively.
"It's the first time the A-League are trying it," O'Neill said. "Everyone is in Sydney playing football, which will be good for the league. It has been a great success for AFL and NRL. I can't remember it being done in football before. I can't see it having a negative impact for us."
The introduction of the 'Unite Round' was the catalyst for the termination of a three-year deal for Sydney to host the A-League grand final.
The grand final will now be played in the home city of the highest-ranked qualifier.
"I think the way they have done it, in terms of making the grand final what it is now, is brilliant," O'Neill said. "The ladder position at end of the season should determine who you play and where you play.
"To counteract that and have a Unite Round is the best avenue going forward for everyone involved - fans, clubs and players."
How big a crowd will be drawn to the Jets taking on the Roar at 7.45pm on Sunday night remains to be seen.
The Roar sit a point above the Jets in ninth and have a new coach in Ben Cahn, whose first game in charge was a 2-1 loss to Sydney.
"They will come out with a point to prove," Jets defender Dane Ingham said. "With a new coach, everyone wants to put their hand up and say I want to play. Players start on a clean slate. That is always hard to come up against."
The Jets missed a golden opportunity last round to move into the top six, giving up a late penalty for a 1-all draw with Macarthur.
"When you are 1-0 up away from home after 97 minutes, you think you have the three points," O'Neill said. "We addressed it after the game. It was put to bed then. It wasn't anything to do with tactical shape or getting out-played. Unfortunately it was a penalty being awarded and you cop a late goal. It doesn't make it any less hard to take, but it's a simple one to move on from."
