'Zero-tolerance': what Hunter drivers were fined for in 2023

HUNTER motorists racked up more than $16.2 million in fines last year for speeding, drive while using a mobile phone and red light offences.
Data held by the NSW Office of State Revenue shows that speeding under 10kmh was the most common offence category across the region.
More than 30,000 tickets were issued to drivers speeding less than 10kmh over the speed limit, with a bill of over $4.5 million.
The next most commonly-fined offence was using a mobile phone, with a total of 14,697 drivers pinged for breaking that rule, to the tune of $5.8 million.
Revenue hotspots included the New England Highway, Nelson Bay Road and the Pacific Highway roadways.
The region's total fines bill was much higher, the count not including parking fines, and fines for not displaying L-plates, unlicensed driver, not give way, and other traffic offences.
Across the state, drivers received 419,056 speeding fines last year, totalling $98.9 million, about one fifth less than in 2022 when fines worth over $120 million were doled out.
NSW Police have issued 8069 speed infringements and laid 631 drink-driving charges and 1374 drug-driving charges during the latest double demerit point period between December 22, 2023 to January 2, 2024.
Police also attended 740 "major crashes", and conducted a total of 342,102 breath tests.
Traffic and Highway Patrol State Operations Commander, Superintendent Anthony Boyd, said police saw we saw a number of "concerning incidents" of dangerous driving, including excessive speed, drink and drug driving and distractions during the festive period.
Standout offences during the double-demerit period included a teenager who will have to cough up almost $6000 in fines after he was clocked tearing along at double the speed limit in an unregistered BMW.
Highway patrol police detected the youth driving a blue sedan speeding on Empire Bay Drive at Daleys Point on the Central Coast just before midnight on December 27.
Police say the P-plater behind the wheel was doing 132 kilometres per hour in a signposted 60km/h zone.
The 17-year-old Brooklyn boy was pulled over and checks revealed the BMW he was driving had been unregistered for almost two months.
"We will continue to have a zero-tolerance approach to law breakers," Superintendent Boyd said.
"The end of the double-demerit operation isn't an excuse to forget the road rules, including the speed limit."
