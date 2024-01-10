Newcastle Herald
'Zero-tolerance': what Hunter drivers were fined for in 2023

By Gabriel Fowler
Updated January 10 2024 - 6:00pm, first published 4:30pm
HUNTER motorists racked up more than $16.2 million in fines last year for speeding, drive while using a mobile phone and red light offences.

