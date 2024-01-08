NSW left trying to catch Victoria at men's Australian Country Championships

BUSH BLUES captain Nick Foster admits the scenario from here is "pretty straight forward for us now" at the Australian Country Cricket Championships.
With two rounds remaining in the first-past-the-post men's tournament, hosts NSW are hoping to regroup and catch leaders Victoria despite dropping a second game in as many days.
The Bush Blues (129) went down to Queensland (3-131) by seven wickets in a 50-over affair at Lynn Oval on Monday, having also lost a T20 to ACT at Passmore Oval on Sunday afternoon.
NSW had won their opening five matches, including a T20 against Victoria at No.1 Sportsground on Friday night.
Any points advantage on the ladder has since disappeared with the Bush Blues (14) four behind Victoria (18). Respectively on Tuesday they play South Australia at Jack Collins Oval and ACT at Waratah Oval, before clashing themselves 24 hours later at Stockton's Lynn Oval.
"We need to win two games and hope things go our way. It's pretty straight forward for us now and that's all we can do, what will be will be," Foster told the Newcastle Herald.
Ethan Debono (40) top scored but after being the first man dismissed at 71, NSW Country managed just 58 more runs. Queensland's Logan Whitfield (5-22) was the chief destroyer.
Elsewhere on Monday, Victoria (8-247) took care of South Australia (160) at No.1 Sportsground and Western Australia (195) staved off ACT (178) at Cahill Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.