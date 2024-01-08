Smith out, Eve in as Bush Breakers drop two at women's national titles

NSW Country coach Tommy Anderson has described the loss of experienced Bush Breakers campaigner Kirsten Smith as "massive" with injury replacement Sienna Eve already unleashed at the women's national titles.
Newcastle representative captain Smith went for scans on a suspected broken finger on Monday, with Novocastrian teenager Eve now brought in for the remainder of the Australian Country Cricket Championships.
Smith suffered the injury while catching a well-struck ball at point in Sunday morning's first over, but played out the game for NSW Country.
Her arm was in a sling while watching the Bush Breakers play back-to-back T20 fixtures at Raymond Terrace on Monday.
"Massive loss. Kirsten's the rock of the middle order for us. I think back to the final last year and she's the one got us back in the game and nearly took us all the way to the title," Anderson told the Newcastle Herald.
"Losing her, you can't take that experience and run-scoring ability out and not suffer at some point."
Anderson also welcomed the arrival of Eve, fresh from playing in the Under-19 National Championships.
"On the flip side we get someone who has just won a Basil Sellers Scholarship, one of the top under 19s in the land and just played in Perry-Lanning games. She brings a whole raft of experience [despite her age] and left-arm orthodox [spinner] which is a point of difference for us now," he said.
Eve, on senior debut, took 0-6 from three overs as undefeated leaders Queensland (8-101) beat NSW (9-73) by 28 runs in Monday's second match.
The Bush Breakers (9-97) are now equal second with Victoria (6-104) on the ladder, having narrowly gone down to the same side earlier on Monday.
Also in rounds seven and eight, Victoria (6-67) and Queensland (4-73) both recorded winning doubles after also accounting for ACT (65) and Western Australia (8-72) respectively. South Australia (78, 1-92) split results with ACT (5-81) and Western Australia (4-91).
Competition continues across Townson, Kahibah and Charlestown ovals on Tuesday.
Finals are scheduled for Newcastle on Wednesday.
