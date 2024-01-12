Newcastle Herald
Hunter public hospitals most complained about in the state

Gabriel Fowler
Gabriel Fowler
Updated January 12 2024 - 7:06pm, first published 7:00pm
The Health Care Complaints Commission received 9,159 complaints in 2022-23, and finalised 427 investigations, issuing 22 prohibition orders and 16 public warnings.
HUNTER New England hospitals were the most complained about in the state last financial year, clocking up 309.

