Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Fire rips through rubbish pile after truck dumps smoking load

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 9 2024 - 10:32am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A PILE of rubbish has burst into flames after a garbage truck was forced to dump its burning load at Swansea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.