Sailing against the wind: Why the Clipper is the ultimate test at sea

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
January 9 2024 - 4:00pm
Yacht Club of Punta del Este skipper Nano Antia Bernardez steering the boat back into Newcastle Harbour on Monday. Pictures by Josh Leeson
WE'RE five nautical miles off the coast of Newcastle and I've just emptied my stomach into the Pacific Ocean, narrowly missing our ice-cool English first mate, Angus.

