Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Power lands six goals as Aussies beat visiting Japan in Test thriller

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated January 9 2024 - 10:43am, first published 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aussie co-captain Nathan Power. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Aussie co-captain Nathan Power. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

AUSTRALIAN co-captain Nathan Power has landed six goals in a thrilling men's Test win against visiting Japan in Brisbane on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.