Power lands six goals as Aussies beat visiting Japan in Test thriller

AUSTRALIAN co-captain Nathan Power has landed six goals in a thrilling men's Test win against visiting Japan in Brisbane on Monday night.
The Newcastle water polo product was on target in the series opener as the Sharks eventually prevailed 17-16 in a penalty shootout. Scores were locked at 14-all after full-time.
"I was fortunate with a few of them [goals], where I was just tapping it in at the end of a good pass and some good play from our guys," Power told Water Polo Australia media.
"I think I was the fortunate one tonight with that, but happy it worked out."
Power praised the team's performance in front of a packed house as the Aussies continue preparations for this year's Paris Olympics.
"It was awesome, it was very intense... definitely got my heart rate up for quite a bit of it," he said.
"We could feel the atmosphere, obviously the boys put a lot into winning that as far as pressure and the mental load.
"To get to do that in front of a crowd, to have a close game and still be making good decisions, and then the boys standing up in the penalty shoot out is a really encouraging thing to see."
The second Test will take place on Wednesday, again amid the Australian Youth Water Polo Championships in the Queensland capital.
"The challenge of distance that we face means that we don't get a lot of games, and we really don't get a lot of games in Australia," Power said.
"To get the opportunity to play in front of quite a raucous crowd that was on our side, it really does mean a lot. And to see how much getting to see this does to the kids here is a really important thing."
In the first women's fixture, Australia beat Japan 11-8 on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.