Luxury of everyday bliss blends community living with personal retreat

A rare opportunity presents for those seeking a harmonious blend of community living and personal retreat.
This enchanting three bedroom home sits gracefully on a flat 615sqm block, offering not just a home, but a gateway to a lifestyle defined by comfort and tranquility.
You'll find this residence effortlessly balances classic charm with modern functionality, creating a space that feels both timeless and inviting.
Nowhere is this greater expressed than in the outdoor sanctuary it offers.
A haven where a crystal-clear pool takes centre stage, surrounded by lush tropical greenery that sets the backdrop for a stylish cabana.
Completing this oasis is the convenient addition of an outdoor heated shower, transforming relaxation into an art form and effortlessly allowing the stresses of the day to melt away.
This home is not just a dwelling, it's a retreat where every corner is designed to evoke tranquillity and elevate the essence of luxurious living.
Open-plan design provides a light and airy feeling throughout.
A highlight of the modern white kitchen with timber accents is an Omega five burner gas cooktop and electric oven.
Three large bedrooms boast large robes and ceiling fans, with reverse cycle air-conditioning in bedroom one and the lounge.
The newly renovated main bathroom boasts a double basin, bath and shower.
The inground sparkling blue pool comes with reverse cycle heating/cooling and cabana.
The double car garage features a second bathroom boasting a large rain shower head, complementing the outdoor heated shower.
Lawns and gardens are lush, well-maintained and low-maintenance.
The property is zoned for the sought after Dudley Public School and Whitebridge High Schools and is a short 4km to the general buzz of Charlestown Square where cafes, boutique shopping and everyday needs are met.
You're also just a short 2.2km to Dudley Beach and 3.9km to Redhead Beach.
"This property will appeal to young families and couples that are looking to downsize but stay in this sought after area," listing agent Peter Shiels from Shiels + Co Property Whitebridge said.
"It is well-suited for a diverse range of buyers, with its open-plan living space, spacious yard, and pool area being particularly advantageous for young families.
"Additionally, its proximity to sought-after schools and a vibrant community adds to its appeal."
