Wildfires coach impressed with Italian hit man

GABRIELE Venditti has spent the past three years bashing bodies with some of the biggest and best forwards in European rugby.
Now the 200cm, 120 kilogram Italian wants to leave a mark on the Shute Shield with the Hunter Wildfires.
Venditti, 26, is exactly what Wildfires coach Scott Coleman ordered - a mobile, tackle-busting big man.
"He has a dream to play Super rugby next year and is super keen to have a crack," Coleman said.
"He is fast and agile for a big unit and has a good offload. He plays a style suited to Australia rather than Europe. He likes to hit the ball up a pass or two wide and is skilful in contact."
Venditti has made 10 appearances for Zebras in the United Rugby Championships against the likes of Leinster, Scarlets, Cardiff and South African clubs Bulls, Stormers and Lions.
A former Italy under-20 representative, he was released by Zebras in December and rather than play club rugby in Serie A, he has travelled to Australia.
He trained with the Wildfires on Monday and impressed.
"He looks the goods," Coleman said. "We want to dominate at the set piece. Gabriele will help with that and also give us another dimension around the field as well."
The Wildfires already boast size and power in the second-row in 2023 captain Rob Puli-uvea and the promising Tauf Kinikini. Ngarhue Jones is back in Newcastle but is yet to commit.
Chlayton Frans (Warringah) and Morgan Innes (New Zealand) have departed, creating openings in the back row.
Tom Gore, a young New Zealander who can play lock or back-row, has also signed. Counties Manukau inside back Jamie King arrives on Wednesday.
However, the Wildfires could be set to lose hooker Hamish Moore to the Western Force.
Moore left for Perth last week on a six-week training contract.
"The Force have a spot there for a hooker, depending how Hamish goes," Coleman said.
"Bittersweet is the best way to describe it. We want to be a club that is a genuine pathway to Super rugby. That is another feather in the cap but it does leave a bit of a hole."
Fellow hooker Phil Bradford leaves on Saturday for the US and a contract with Major League Rugby club Utah.
Andrew Tuala played Super Rugby at hooker. However, Coleman would like to bring in another hooker and two props before the season starts.
Goal-kicking fly-half Connor Winchester (Dallas) and outside back Alex Pohla (Utah) have also departed for MLR clubs.
The Wildfires resumed training this week and play their first trial against manly at Singleton on March 9. They meet western Sydney in Maitland on March 16 and finalise preparation against Brisbane club Souths in Coffs Harbour on March 23.
They open the Shute Shield season at home against Randwick on April 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.