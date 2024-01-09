Top-of-table clash looms but Vics keep NSW at bay after national thriller

Victoria holds the title advantage approaching a top-of-the-table clash with hosts NSW in Wednesday's last round after a pulsating afternoon at the Australian Country Championships.
Tuesday's 50-over matches involving both men's sides went down to the wire, Victoria (206) fell narrowly short of ACT (211) at Waratah Oval while NSW (6-175) were chased down by South Australia (9-176) with one wicket in hand and seven balls remaining at Jack Collins Oval.
Crucial results hung in the air simultaneously, but having each suffered defeat Victoria (18 points) ultimately stay four points ahead of NSW (14) on the ladder in the first-past-the-post tournament.
Victoria (0.945) also boast a much superior net run rate than NSW (-0.195) before meeting at Lynn Oval.
Queensland (14 points, 0.614 NRR) keep eyeing the main prize as well, left to tackle ACT at Harker Oval on Wednesday after beating WA by 34 runs at No.1 Sportsground based on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
In the women's competition, NSW finished second on the ladder and will now meet Victoria in Wednesday's semi-final following back-to-back T20 wins.
The Bush Breakers (2-71, 6-123) comfortably accounted for both ACT (9-70) and South Australia (8-89) at Townson Oval on Tuesday with local injury replacement Sienna Eve taking combined figures of 6-17.
Unbeaten leaders Queensland tackle ACT in the other top-four showdown with a spot up for grabs in the decider at No.1 (2pm).
