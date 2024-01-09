Newcastle Herald
Young man killed in crash days after proposing to 'childhood sweetheart'

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 9 2024 - 2:11pm, first published 2:03pm
Sam Chrimes proposed to his "childhood sweetheart" just days before he was killed in a car crash while camping. Inset, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter at the scene, and Sam Chrimes.
A NEWLY engaged young man from the Newcastle area has been remembered as cheeky and kind-hearted after he was tragically killed in a crash.

