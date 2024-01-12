Award-winning beachside home surrounded by activity and leisure galore

Wander to Susan Gilmore for a private stretch of sand, do a few laps in the calm waters of Bar Beach, head to Empire Park for a game of tennis or bowls, stretch your legs on the Anzac Memorial Walk or head to King Edward Park for an invigorating walk or to exercise the dog. Head in the other direction to Darby Street or The Junction - a hub of lively cafes, eclectic boutiques, popular restaurants, and vibrant nightlife.

