Award-winning beachside home surrounded by activity and leisure galore

4 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Whether your family are beach lovers, nature lovers, fitness fanatics or foodies, the location of this multi-award-winning, four bedroom home meets all your needs.
Wander to Susan Gilmore for a private stretch of sand, do a few laps in the calm waters of Bar Beach, head to Empire Park for a game of tennis or bowls, stretch your legs on the Anzac Memorial Walk or head to King Edward Park for an invigorating walk or to exercise the dog. Head in the other direction to Darby Street or The Junction - a hub of lively cafes, eclectic boutiques, popular restaurants, and vibrant nightlife.
It's all here on the doorstep of Wrightson Avenue promising a fulfilling lifestyle for families at all ages and stages.
Upon your return to base, you'll be welcomed by a meticulously renovated split-level home crafted to maximise breathtaking vistas of the beach, ocean, and the shimmering lights of Merewether.
The generously sized Langford Windows stacking and sliding doors effortlessly connect indoor and outdoor spaces, providing an unobstructed flow that enhances the magic of the surroundings.
The heart of the home lies in the Miele-appointed kitchen and adjoining family room-a gathering place for all.
When friends visit, the choice is clear: take the festivities outdoors to the expansive spotted gum deck, complete with a BBQ kitchen, Escea gas fire and a Sonos sound system to keep the party alive.
With three distinct living areas, peace and tranquillity are always within reach, while parents can retreat to the sanctuary of the master suite, perched in its own zone, overlooking the upper-level garden.
