Calls for headland 'help desk' for confused visitors

DEEMED as one of the most popular tourist attractions in Port Stephens, but lacking in visitor information is the Tomaree Headland Summit Walk's downfall, the Tomaree Headland Heritage group says.
Over the festive period, Tomaree Headland Heritage Group spent 11 days running a 'Help Desk' at the headland's entry point, where they provided people with information and directions to the summit walk.
Tomaree Headland Heritage Group president Peter Clough said manning the volunteer-run kiosk over the Christmas and New Year holiday period for the second time, has amplified their concern of the void of information.
"There's no real welcoming signage [to say you have arrived] and no directional signage," he said.
"There's certainly no maps. There is a sign that says Tomaree National Park which is fine, but in terms of directions to the summit or where the recently opened coastal walk starts - there's nothing there at all."
With over 200,000 people visiting the iconic site at Shoal Bay each year, he said there was a very large need for information at the headland.
"It's still the most popular visitor attraction, so it's important that we tell people where to go, how long it takes to walk," he said.
"I think if you go anywhere in the world and people want to go on a particular walk, you need information about it. Is it a steep grade? How long does it take to get there?
"And where does it end up if it's not a return walk? They're sort of basic things I think people need to know," he said.
Mr Clough said after engaging with visitors many questions arose, including if you could take children on the walk and if it was wheelchair accessible.
"There were a lot of questions, many people were confused about where exactly the walk started so our Help Desk initiative has been invaluable, particularly for first time visitors.
"We think it's time to provide some sort of visitor information kiosk facility out there," he said.
Operating the Help Desk daily between 9.30am and 12.30pm, Mr Clough collected data which found upwards of 350 visitors per hour on most days, including people who walk along the foreshore near the Lodge site.
"Potentially there are well over 1000 people per day at this time of year who visit the headland, coastal walk and Tomaree Lodge foreshore," he said.
He said the three main issues found were a significant lack of parking, inadequate signage and directions and a dire need for information about the summit and coastal walk.
"We think the people of authority should sit down and discuss a plan," he said.
Mr Clough said he would like to see an information, food and beverage kiosk inside the entry to the Tomaree Lodge and a 'Welcome to Tomaree Headland' sign.
"We think perhaps a commercial activity would work, that gives people incentive to provide that service, ideally inside the Lodge area. You could have a little outdoor dining area where you can buy a sandwich or a drink at the kiosk after walking the mountain," he said.
"It's got that stage where, because it's so popular, you do need an information service apart from signage."
The land is owned and managed by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and a spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald it plans to progressively upgrade visitor facilities in subsequent stages.
"... including walking tracks, signs and interpretive information at Tomaree Headland, as funding programs are confirmed," the spokesperson said.
NPWS and the Department of Communities and Justice will continue working together to improve signage at the Tomaree Headland visitor arrival point, they said.
"Summer is a busy time for the Tomaree Summit and council managed carparking in the area is highly sought after. NPWS will continue working with Port Stephens Council and other stakeholders to manage peak parking periods."
