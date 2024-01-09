New apartment plan biggest yet for Broadmeadow's booming Brunker Road strip

A Sydney developer has lodged plans for the biggest apartment complex on booming Brunker Road.
A company called Lane Street Property Holdings has submitted a development application for a 96-unit building on the site of the Ansteys Healthcare building in Broadmeadow.
The seven-storey complex eclipses the 84-unit Foundry building in Adamstown as the largest of more than a dozen recent apartment developments on the Brunker Road strip.
The 4345-square metre development site on the corner of Coolah Road includes an existing commercial building, car park and adjacent house.
The proposed building is 23.4 metres high at its tallest point, 6.4 metres above the height limit for the site.
The Newcastle Herald quoted a spokesman for the developers, Mario Mourad, in June saying the development would have 72 units, but the project has grown since then.
"It's on the largest land holding at Broadmeadow at the moment," Mr Mourad said at the time.
"It's a big development. We're spending a bit of money on it as well."
The apartment building includes a large central courtyard and views over Newcastle Racecourse.
Mr Mourad is involved in two other developments under construction in Adamstown.
Brunker Road has attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in residential investment in recent years, including the 29-unit "Agora" building and a radical 10-storey rebuild of the Premier Hotel.
City of Newcastle's urban design review panel examined the Premier Hotel plan in September and found it "results in excessive bulk in scale within the current policy context".
The panel said it did not support the hotel redevelopment in its current form.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.