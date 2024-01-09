Sky's the limit as Jets duo take off with Australian Schoolboys

JETS young guns Will Dobson and Alex Nunes depart with the Australian Schoolboys on a tour to Europe on Thursday.
By the end of the season, the promising midfielders could add an A-League debut to their list of achievements.
Dobson and Nunes, both 16, are among a group of academy and youth team players who have been training regularly with the A-League squad.
Xavier Bertoncello, Kierry James, Christian Bracco and Janni Rafty have also worked with the senior players under coach Rob Stanton.
The Australian Schoolboys play nine games, including fixtures against national schoolboys teams from Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland and club sides Celtic, Arsenal and Feyenoord, over three weeks.
Dobson, a versatile playmaker, played off the bench for the Jets A-League side in a trial against Macarthur in the preseason.
He and Nunes, a crafty attacking midfielder, started last year in under-16s and, by the end, had progressed to the youth team.
Youth team coach Damian Zane, who also works with the A-League squad, said both had made big strides.
"You can see them become more comfortable in that environment," Zane said. "There is a good group of young guys training and trying to come through. All you can ask for is opportunity. These boys can now see a pathway. There are always things you can improve with an academy. But I see players now with hope of progressing to the first team. Rob is big on exposure. Players can't get to a level that they haven't been exposed too."
Stanton has a strong history of developing young players and has already handed A-League debuts to teenagers Clayton Taylor, Justin Vidic and Lachy Bayliss this season.
"I think there's a lot of talent in Newcastle, but we needed to fix what those players can actually see," Stanton said. "They need to see opportunity, they need to taste it, get little bits and pieces of exposure.
"We've made our NPL men's team a lot younger. So we've gone through, had a good look, named the players we think... and brought a whole group of them that we think have potential in to train [with the A-League] team.
"We want to see how that young group go in a men's space. A lot have come from 16s and 18s straight to mens ... in 12-18 months it might come to fruition with one or two player [A-League] appearances. Even by the end of the year you might even see one player who has skipped a few phases. It will just get down to if he is physically able to do that."
"I came here because I think there is some talent there. I need to find it, I need to see it, I need to work with it."
