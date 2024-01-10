Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Gray's open invite for more national cricket carnivals in Newcastle

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
January 11 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Country playing at Stockton's Lynn Oval on Wednesday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
NSW Country playing at Stockton's Lynn Oval on Wednesday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

NEWCASTLE District Cricket Association chairman Aaron Gray says the door remains open for national carnivals to return following the latest edition of the Australian Country Championships held in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.