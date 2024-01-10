Gray's open invite for more national cricket carnivals in Newcastle

NEWCASTLE District Cricket Association chairman Aaron Gray says the door remains open for national carnivals to return following the latest edition of the Australian Country Championships held in the region.
Fourteen grounds across three different council areas have been utilised over seven playing days, with Gray feeling Newcastle proved more than capable of hosting that level of competition again.
"I think that would be outstanding for Newcastle and I know we'd be keen on it too," Gray told the Newcastle Herald as both the men's and women's tournaments drew to a close on Wednesday.
"Whilst there's a lot of hard work involved, and I'm not underestimating that, it's great for the city and it's great for the region.
"And to be honest, we present pretty good facilities for country cricket. Sometimes we take it a bit for granted.
"We look at what Sydney's got available, but it's essentially got 20 Newcastles in terms of population and major council resources they can lean on.
"For us to slot two major carnivals in one region, even though it spreads over three councils, is pretty good."
Nine of Newcastle's 12 district clubs (Belmont, Charlestown, City, Hamwicks, Merewether, Stockton, Wallsend, Waratah, Wests) helped house the 61 fixtures.
Warners Bay also chipped in along with, out of the same King Park facility, Port Stephens and Raymond Terrace.
"The feedback has been really positive and clubs have embraced it, which is really good," Gray said.
Newcastle previously hosted the Australian Country Championships three decades ago in 1992-1993.
* STOCKTON'S Tyson Beatty took 8-2 from seven overs as Belmont were skittled for 21, including seven ducks, in third grade at Miller Field on Saturday.
* UNDER-21 competition gets underway in Newcastle on Sunday with T20 triple headers across four venues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.