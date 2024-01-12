The psychology behind New Year's resolutions

The new year serves as a powerful psychological reset button.
The turn of the year provides an opportunity to reflect on past mistakes and envision a different future. We see a surge in new gym memberships, budget setting and other life goals. Why are New Year's resolutions such an irresistible trend? We're drawn to the idea of a "fresh start".
The end of a year prompts reflection and this retrospection of the highs and lows creates a powerful impetus for change. The new year becomes a beacon of hope that offers a way forward.
American psychologist and researcher Charles Snyder wrote in his book Psychology of Hope: You Can Get Here from There that hope kicks in when we link our current situation to a desired future. The idea is that once you've got that desired future in your sights, all you need are two key ingredients to kick things into gear.
First, you need to be able to spot potential paths to your dream future. Second, you've got to have a feeling of agency - the belief that you've got the power to make it happen. Hope then becomes the fuel for motivation for change. In this way hope is not a passive feeling but is something we do. We can therefore think about hope as more than just "wishful thinking".
The hopeful person recognises that things might not go exactly according to plan but believes things can be made better through action, and that is key to making those resolutions stick.
