The hearing of our children shouldn't have to rely on donations

Dr Kelvin Kong is one of those people who make you feel proud to be a Novocastrian.
A surgeon, researcher, lecturer and advocate for Indigenous people and their health. Put simply, he helps others.
The ear, nose and throat specialist was at it again this week, changing the lives of children and their families (and giving the Newcastle Herald newsroom a warm fuzzy feeling in the process).
After a large donation from a private benefactor, Dr Kong and his colleague were able to take 20 Indigenous children off the ridiculously long public wait list for ear surgery. On Tuesday, the ambitious undertaking took out the entire Lingard Private Hospital day surgery centre, with both of its theatres running back-to-back operations.
Fluid was drained from the middle ears of the children. As far as surgeries go, it's a relatively quick and simple intervention that has immediate results. Dr Kong said the patient's hearing dramatically improved the instant they wake after the operation.
He hopes that by spreading news of the generous donation, he will prompt more philanthropic benefactors. Let's hope it does.
But it begs another question. Why is the hearing of these children reliant on the kindness of Dr Kong and the deep pockets of patrons?
The public waiting list for ENT specialists in Newcastle has been extraordinarily long for a long time, with some children waiting up to two years to see a specialist, let alone get on the wait list for surgery.
This is not a new problem, nor is it a shot at the region's hard working medical professionals, who are regularly understaffed and overworked.
Our hospitals seem to be eternally under-resourced. But this is one area we should throw the kitchen sink at to fix, because the long ENT wait times have a cascading effect on a child's development. Hearing issues often lead to speech issues.
A long wait for ENT surgery can also worsen allergies and asthma.
Ear disease and hearing loss is much more prevalent in Indigenous communities, particularly in the remote regions that Dr Kong travels to multiple times a year to treat.
But in our own backyard - Awabakal country - ear disease rates for Indigenous residents are four-to-five of that of our non-Indigenous population.
The issues surrounding timely access to public health surgeries is prevalent for ENT patients, but they are by no means alone.
The number of postponed surgeries across the Hunter has increased by an average 76 per cent over the past four years, as the region grapples with waitlist blowouts.
The Hunter New England is home to the second-longest overall wait lists in the state, with hip replacements, cataract extraction, knee replacements and hernia removals among the operations that take the longest.
To be clear, long surgery wait times are a national issue and not one isolated to Newcastle or the Hunter. But it does seem to be particularly acute here.
