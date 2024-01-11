Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

English county class shines in Newcastle City's perfect return

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
January 11 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City captain Oli Carter on his way to a century on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
City captain Oli Carter on his way to a century on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A DOUBLE dose of English county class has provided Newcastle City with a perfect return from the Christmas break, now hoping to convert a dominant start and potentially score the outright competition lead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.