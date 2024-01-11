English county class shines in Newcastle City's perfect return

A DOUBLE dose of English county class has provided Newcastle City with a perfect return from the Christmas break, now hoping to convert a dominant start and potentially score the outright competition lead.
Sabres skipper and reigning first-grade player of the year Oli Carter broke through for his maiden century in Australia while Sussex teammate and mid-season recruit Danial Ibrahim made an immediate all-round impression.
Carter's 112 was the key to City's total of 9(dec)-253 while Ibrahim contributed across both innings at Passmore Oval on Saturday, reaching 40 before claiming 3-10 from six overs to leave Hamilton-Wickham reeling at 5-14.
Sabres off-spinner Callan Fowler, one of the league's highest wicket takers, praised the efforts of both overseas recruits on day one of the two-day fixture.
"Oli batted really well. He's had a few scores in the 90s and scored 50 after 50 [while in Australia], so to get a ton was big for him. It was great to watch," Fowler told the Newcastle Herald.
"Danial's 40 was again probably worth a little bit more on that ground compared to say home at No.1 [Sportsground]. Some of the shots they were playing would have easily gone for four, but they just held up at Passmore. His bowling was just a class above."
City made the most of being sent into bat and Fowler admits they were also leaning towards bowling first.
He also said "that declaration might have seemed a bit early, but to be honest we had plenty on the board at that point" because of the "thick outfield".
Later "we were hoping for some early wickets after declaring but none of us were expecting five in 12 overs".
City, alongside Charlestown (44) on top of the Newcastle District Cricket Association ladder, are 239 runs in front and have a chance to secure maximum points.
Hamwicks captain Ben Balcomb (2 not out) is at the crease. Rhys Hanlon isn't playing round nine.
