Your guide to what's on this weekend in Newcastle NSW

Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Winery.
Glendale Farmers & Artisans Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Australian Deaf Games 2024 Various locations, Lake Macquarie and Newcastle, until January 20. More than 1000 deaf and hard of hearing people and up to 150 volunteers will take part. Sports include basketball, futsal, touch football, netball, swimming, athletics, rugby 7's, table tennis, tennis, golf, sailing and mountain biking.
Mayfield Arts Trail 10am to 2pm, Maitland Road and surrounding streets. Live mural paintings, music, market stalls, roaming entertainment, an art scavenger hunt, The Little Festival and more.
2024 Australian Under 21s Golf Croquet Tournament 8am, Maitland Park, 3 Blomfield Street, South Maitland. Also on Sunday.
Aquatic Challenger - Public Session 10am to noon, Speers Point Swim Centre. Cost is $6.10 per child, $12.20 family rate (in addition to general pool entry fees).
An Introduction to Dungeons and Dragons 10am to noon, Wangi Library Creative Hub. Suitable for ages 12 to 16.
Summer at the Wetlands - Guided Tour 10.30am, Hunter Wetlands Centre, Shortland. Also dip-netting, bird feeding, canoeing and more.
Greyhound Adoption Event 10am to 1pm, Lambton Park.
Chalk the Solar System 10.15am, 11.15am, 12.15am, Newcastle Museum. Learn about our solar system and chalk out the distances on the Museum Forecourt. Ages five to 12. Free. Also, Australia in Space. Potions and Pestilence.
Sugar Valley Library Museum Guided Tour 11am, 156 Portland Drive, Cameron Park.
Hunter Valley Wildlife Park 8am to 4pm, 138 Lomas Lane, Nulkaba. Also on Sunday.
Feast Fest Twilight Food Market 4pm to 8pm, Blacksmiths.
Christmas Lights Spectacular 5.30pm, Hunter Valley Gardens. Also on Sunday.
Public Skate Session 11.30am, 2.15pm, 7pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show 2pm and 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Newcastle Comedy Club 3.30pm Dave O'Neil: Overweight Lightweight, 5.30pm Daniel Muggleton, Andrew Hamilton, Tom Witcombe.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
The Valley Markets 9am to 1pm, Townhead Park, Singleton.
Aquatic Challenger - Public Session 10am to noon, Swansea Swim Centre.
Inspire Knowledge Creative & Spiritual Fair 11am to 5pm, Windale-Gateshead Bowling Club.
Newcastle Summer Festival - Family Foodies 4pm to 10pm, Wallsend Park. Carnival rides, open air circus, food stalls and more.
Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show 1pm and 6pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Make It Maitland presents Soundswell ft Kate Miller-Heidke, Boo Seeka, Kira Puru and The Appointments Saturday, 3pm to 9pm, Queens Wharf Park, Morpeth.
The Amity Affliction Saturday, 7pm, The Bar on the Hill.
Alpine White with Starcrazy and A Decade Drifting Saturday, 8pm, The Stag & Hunter Hotel.
Katrina Burgoyne Saturday, 8pm, Lizotte's.
Complete with Omac, Greesy Sunday, 8pm, King Street Warehouse.
The Creator Incubator Hotel Yugoslavia, by Nikola Jokanovic.
Bernie's Bar Indigenous Painting Workshop. Sunday, 2pm.
Belmont Library On The Edge, by Newcastle Creative Embroiderers and Textile Artists Inc.
Hunter Wetlands Centre Five Years, by Stu Murphy.
Charlestown Library Come Fly With Me, by Amanda Turner.
Newcastle Local History Library More Than Coal - Exploring Significant Natural History of the Lower Hunter Valley and Creative Ways to Love It, by Bronwyn Grieve.
Museum of Art and Culture yapang Rauschenberg and Johns: Significant Others. Shifter, by Marian Drew, Monika Morgenstern, Rebecca Najdowski, Ioulia Panoutsopoulos. Summer ARTSPACE - AUSLAN interpreted art chat and art making, Sunday at 10am and 11am.
Multi-Arts Pavilion, mima Strawberry Feather Star, by Jen Denzin. Valley of a Thousand Plants, by Joel Zika. Portrait as Phoenix, by Michelle Gearin. Art in Your Community: HEAD2ART.
Newcastle Art Gallery Intertwined, by Dylan Mooney. Sleep Rhythms, by Izabela Pluta.
Wupa@Wanaruah Aboriginal Art Exhibition and Trail Hunter Valley Resort, Drayton Family Wines, Rydges Pokolbin, Mecure Hunter Valley Gardens, Mercer Wines, Mecure Newcastle Airport.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle House of Stories.
Lovett Gallery More Than Sport - History, Culture and Connection in Deaf and Hard of Hearing Communities Exhibition.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Sleep My Horse ... 5 August 1956, by Noel McKenna. Operation Art. Touching and Turning, by Cherine Fahd. The Between, by Deidre But-Husaim. Myth Making, by Kate Rohde and Troy Emery. Free Art Sunday.
Port Stephens Community Art Centre Life in The Bay and Mosaics.
