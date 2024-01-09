Newcastle Herald
Riley best of Hunter contingent after first round of Australian Master of the Amateurs

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
January 9 2024 - 6:54pm
Toronto teenager Jake Riley. Picture Golf Australia
TORONTO teenager Jake Riley made the most of the better afternoon conditions to be the best placed of the Hunter contingent after the opening round of the Australian Master of Amateurs at the Southern Golf Club.

