Riley best of Hunter contingent after first round of Australian Master of the Amateurs

TORONTO teenager Jake Riley made the most of the better afternoon conditions to be the best placed of the Hunter contingent after the opening round of the Australian Master of Amateurs at the Southern Golf Club.
The big wet that has hit Melbourne in recent days wiped out most of the practice round on Monday and made conditions difficult on Tuesday morning.
Riley, 18, teed off at 1.48pm and fired a two-under 70 to be three shots behind joint leaders, Max Moring and Ngai Si.
Fellow Novocastrian Joshuaa Robards, who attends college in the US, was at even par after a 72.
In the women's event, Ella Scaysbrook (Newcastle) bogeyed two of the final three holes to be three over, eight strokes behind Japan's Nika Ito. Amy Squires (Nelson Bay) was a further three strokes back after a 79.
