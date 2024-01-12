Newcastle Herald
Home/History/History News

Aussie author Ion Idriess drew yarns from everywhere

By Mike Scanlon
January 12 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cover of Tim Bowden's 2020 book on forgotten Aussie storyteller Ion Idriess, and the bush bard at his Sydney home in his 80s.
The cover of Tim Bowden's 2020 book on forgotten Aussie storyteller Ion Idriess, and the bush bard at his Sydney home in his 80s.

Legendary Aussie storyteller Ion Idriess may well have inspired the road trip tune I've Been Everywhere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.