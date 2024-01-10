Magann relieved to be back on field for Wallsend after horror injury run

WALLSEND'S Pat Magann laments "when it rains, it pours".
The left-arm representative paceman has endured a horror run of injuries over the last two seasons, forcing him to sit out last year's grand final win and miss the just-concluded Australian Country Championships on home soil.
A couple of side strains, a left hamstring tear and a Glenn McGrath-style rolled ankle while warming up have hampered the Maitland product.
However, after his most recent six-week hiatus, Magann clocked a steady return on Saturday and hopes to be back firing by the business end of 2023-2024.
"When it rains, it pours," Magann told the Newcastle Herald.
"Fingers crossed that's behind me now. It's just one of those things, injuries are part and parcel of playing cricket.
"The ankle I couldn't do much about, that was a freak accident. And the side strain at the start of this season I did turning to catch a ball when fielding at mid off.
"In terms of the hamstring, I missed a couple of two-dayers and I was fortunate the Christmas break gave me another two weeks to recover.
"It was just good to be out there again to be honest and I realise my life is pretty boring without sport."
Magann, who last summer took a hat-trick in first grade and made his Bush Blues debut, admits his "body was sore, but no problems" after finishing 0-27 from nine overs against University (207) at Wallsend Oval.
His focus is now striving for back-to-back premierships with the Tigers, who sit fourth on the ladder and resume at 2-65 this weekend.
"Now it's just managing work loads and trying not to go zero to 100 straight away. I'll probably sit out the T20 stuff and focus on the two-day stuff," Magann said.
