Car rolls in early-morning crash, no driver found at the scene

A crash has left a vehicle on its side in suburban Maitland in the early hours of Wednesday, January 10.
Police were called to Aberglasslyn Road at Aberglasslyn at about 3.30am to reports of a crash.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were dispatched, but the Newcastle Herald has been told they were stood down before arriving at the scene because they were not needed.
A witness said two occupants of the vehicle - a Nissan X-trail - "punched out the window to escape" the wreck before leaving the scene of the crash via Warbler Street. The noise from the crash woke up many people in neighbouring properties who came out to see the wreckage. Police were quick to the scene and were seen investigating the wrecked vehicle.
NSW Police have been contacted for further information.
More to follow.
