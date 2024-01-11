'Energised' Hunter Drama aims to reach more students in 2024

Hunter Drama is "extending its reach" in 2024, having this week announced a new location as well as additional classes and new staff members.
Students can now attend drama classes at Lakelands as well as venues in Islington, Broadmeadow, Singleton, Cessnock, Valentine and Morpeth.
"It feels like there is a new energy to everything we are doing. We're pleased to be opening the Lakelands studio to extend our reach," artistic director James Chapman says.
"We believe in providing the highest quality drama education in a supportive and nurturing environment, and in 2024 we're introducing Improv classes while our popular Writer's Lab is returning for aspiring playwrights.
"The study of drama can be transformative, teaching skills that improve confidence and self-esteem, social connection and relationships, public speaking, empathy, creativity, and general communication skills.
"Drama studies can change lives; we see it every day and it's an incredibly rewarding part of our work to see our young people shine, and to watch them develop life skills that are directly transferable to any career, not just the performing arts."
Delivering the program of workshops and working behind the scenes are some new faces, including head of drama Matthew Harper, studio manager Brooke Page and media and marketing manager Liane Morris.
Six productions are scheduled for 2024 - The Jungle Book in April, Love and Information in May, The Passport Play in June, School of Rock in July, Carrie the Musical in August and Game Night in December - giving Hunter Drama students the opportunity to perform at either the Civic Theatre, Civic Playhouse or Performance Arts Culture Cessnock.
Established in 2007, Hunter Drama has earned a reputation for excellence and professionalism in the areas of young actor training, musical theatre and the dramatic arts through classes including Young Actors Program, Musical Theatre, the senior drama ensemble Actors Company, Writer's Lab, Improv and a Pre-Diploma of Musical Theatre.
Classes are offered for children from kindergarten age through to the over-18s.
