Live the inner city high life in light-filled penthouse at Aero apartments

2 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Live the high life in this light-filled penthouse residence perched on the northwest corner of Aero.
Say goodbye to monotony as you soak in the breathtaking views stretching from Newcastle Harbour to the Cruising Yacht Club and all the way to Mount Sugarloaf, treating yourself to enchanting sunsets every evening.
A true entertainer's delight, this residence boasts a corner balcony that adds the perfect touch, but the pièce de résistance is undoubtedly the spectacular rooftop terrace.
Designed to perfection for those who love hosting, it features a complete barbecue kitchen, wine fridges, and various dining settings.
The vistas from this vantage point are among the city's finest, capturing the coastal beauty, the bustling harbour, and the distant mountains.
Inside this two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment find engineered oak floors and simple neutral décor with shadow line ceilings and custom-made curtains highlighting the open plan layout.
A stone-topped kitchen with Smeg appliances and upgraded cabinetry combines to create a beautiful space to cook and entertain.
The apartment's clean lines, quality finishes and expansive views capture the essence of contemporary style in a thriving urban setting just 250m to Newcastle Interchange and 950m to Honeysuckle's bars, dining and community events.
On the edge of the CBD, this lifestyle hub offers easy convenience with proximity to the University of Newcastle city campuses, Civic Square, Darby Street and of course Newcastle's beautiful beaches.
