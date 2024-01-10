Crunch time for Jets amid flurry of games

NEWCASTLE Jets captain Brandon O'Neill knows it is crunch time.
And he is confident that his young Jets outfit are up for the challenge.
Newcastle's clash against Brisbane at Allianz Stadium on Sunday night is part of Unite Round and is the first of four games in 13 days for the Jets - a period likely to shape their finals aspirations.
The Jets sit in 10th place on 13 points, but are only four points adrift of sixth-placed Macarthur and five behind Western Sydney in third.
After battling Brisbane (14 points), the Jets return to Allianz Stadium on Friday, January 19 to tackle Sydney FC before back-to-back home games against Brisbane (January 23) and Wellington (January 27).
"The next four games is our chance to consolidate a place in the top six," said O'Neill, who won two championships with Sydney FC. "It starts this weekend. Four games in 13 days is what you want as a player.
"When you are playing games consistently, you play, recover, play, recover. That is what you want as a player.
"These four games will hopefully be a catalyst for much better things leading into the final series.
"The promising thing for me is that we are maturing.We are gaining experience ... the lads are learning how to do things. It is good."
The Jets are yet to win consecutive games this season. However, they have lost only once in the past four games.
They missed a golden opportunity to bank three points in a 1-all draw against Macarthur last round, conceding a penalty in the seventh minute of injury time.
"The feeling on the pitch is that we are almost there," O'Neill said. "We have to make sure that feeling translates into a result.
"You learn week-in, week out. As long as we keep trending in this direction, nights like against Macarthur, you start winning them games. You are not drawing, you are not conceding in the 97th minute.
"You win them, you put that to bed and you move on to next week. We have the ability to do it. We are there or thereabouts which is good.
"We have to do it, do it again and then make it become the normal.
"It requires a lot of action. I can stand here and talk to the cows comes home - we can do this and do that. But if we don't do it on the weekend, words mean nothing.
"We have a really good opportunity in the next 14 days to solidify a place in the top six. Once we do that, everyone in the club goes, right we are actually a real chance.
"The outlook is different," O'Neill said. "You are skipping into training and are ready to go for the weekend. You build momentum to a stage where you go into games saying we will win this."
Leading goal-scorer Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, who has seven goals in nine games, returns from suspension against the Roar.
"When you have your top goal-scorer playing of course he is going to give you confidence," O'Neill said. "His top attribute as a player is that he goes into every game thinking he is going to score."
Brisbane sit one place and one point above the Jets and are coming off a 2-1 loss to Sydney - the Roar's first game under new coach Ben Cahn.
"I watched them against Sydney. They did set up a bit different," O'Neill said. "I'm sure the new manager has fresh ideas and will want to play a certain way. The good thing about our coaching staff, you go into the game with so much information on the opposition."
