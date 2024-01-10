NSW Country coach calls for schedule review at women's national titles

NSW coach Tommy Anderson has "already begun planning for next year" and hopes Australian Country Championship organisers review a jam-packed women's schedule.
The Bush Breakers fell short of redemption at the national carnival in Newcastle, losing Wednesday morning's semi-final to eventual runner-up Victoria, with Anderson pushing for more breaks between games.
All six sides featured in five T20 double headers with only one rest day, before embarking on play-offs.
"We probably need another rest day and we probably need a day, or a couple of days, when we just play one game," Anderson told the Newcastle Herald.
Anderson admits Victoria (4-137) were "just too good" for NSW (9-118) in their top-four showdown at Townson Oval.
Queensland (5-152) completed an unbeaten 2024 tournament, reeling in Victoria (5-151) with four balls to spare in Wednesday afternoon's title decider at No.1 Sportsground.
Taylor Stumer top scored with 61 in Queensland's successful run chase, combining with Mikayla Wrigley (46) for a fourth wicket partnership of 97 after being 3-32. Victoria's Madison Albers took 4-27
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.