Knights name Ben Jeffries as new coach of their NRLW champions

By Robert Dillon
January 10 2024 - 12:01pm
Ben Jeffries during his time playing for Kurri. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
THE Newcastle Knights have confirmed that Ben Jeffries has been handed the reins of their two-time NRL champions, after accepting a three-season contract.

