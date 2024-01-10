Knights name Ben Jeffries as new coach of their NRLW champions

THE Newcastle Knights have confirmed that Ben Jeffries has been handed the reins of their two-time NRL champions, after accepting a three-season contract.
Jeffries, a former Knights lower grader who grew up in Forster and played for Kurri in the district competition, replaces Ron Griffiths, who is switching to coach Newcastle's NSW Cup team after overseeing back-to-back NRLW premierships.
Knights football director Peter Parr, who knows Jeffries from their time together at the North Queensland Cowboys, said the club had been inundated with outstanding applicants and the appointment had been "hotly contested".
But he said Jeffries boasted an outstanding skill set, experience as both a player and coach, as well as local knowledge that could potentially be advantageous.
Unable to crack a first-grade position at the Knights during their glory years, Jeffries played 28 NRL games for St George Illawarra and Wests Tigers before a 10-season, 240-game stint in the English Super League.
He then played for Kurri in the Newcastle Rugby League competition before joining the Cowboys as a junior-pathways coach.
He coached the Cowboys last season in their inaugural NRLW campaign, but the club announced mid-December that Jeffries has been released "effective immediately", after rumours surfaced that he was in the mix for the Newcastle job.
"We would like to thank Ben for his service to the club through his roles as both elite-pathways coach and most recently NRLW head coach," Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel said at the time.
Meanwhile, Knights NRL coach Adam O'Brien is understood to be close to signing a contract extension.
O'Brien is signed until the end of 2024 and his agent has been negotiating with Newcastle officials for several months in the hope of agreeing to a new long-term deal.
