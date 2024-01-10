'Beautiful and very calm': greyhounds looking for love, and a safe home

LANKY and lovable Banjo, the black one-eyed greyhound, is one of many dogs sent to an adoption centre after a short career in racing.
It's the sad reality for the breed who are often wanted for their speed and stamina before their personality.
Greyhounds live between 12 and 15 years, their life as a pet is much longer than their careers and fortunately for three-year-old Banjo, he gets to live that life with Boolaroo couple Shelley and Stuart Munro.
Ms Munro found Banjo eight months ago through adoption agency Greyhounds as Pets (GAP).
"I liked the idea of a greyhound, I wasn't quite sure but, I connected with Banjo straight away," she said.
"He just came in for a cuddle and a kiss. I couldn't say no."
The agency is responsible for matching pets to people and on Saturday they will have around 30 greyhounds just like Banjo, ready for adoption at Lambton Park.
GAP director of rehoming and adoptions programs Jamie Palmer said through their dog-alogue, which is like a catalogue, lists the dogs available for adoption and a small biography on each.
"People can register online for specific dogs they want to come and see or just come down on the day," she said.
"We have an entire process and you can either adopt on the day if that's suitable or if not, we can arrange your appointment after."
Ms Munro said owning a greyhound was like having a full-time companion and encouraged people to adopt.
"They are definitely a great option if you're after a companion. They do want to be with you, and they want to enjoy your time with you," she said.
She said Banjo comes on doggy holidays, visits cafes and loves car rides.
"They are adaptable and don't react to other dogs. They are beautiful and very calm."
His calm temperament is also putting the smiles on the faces of residents at Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care where Ms Munro works.
"I started bringing him into my work site. It's a new experience for him getting to know the residents and he is adapting quite well. He loves them and they love him," she said.
"He sparks memories for them and initiates conversations about their own experiences with greyhounds.
"He is really good at interacting with our residents because he's calm and his personality lends to wanting a pat. He will immediately come up, lean against you and want to pat. He loves physical contact," she said.
Ms Palmer said greyhounds had a nice, stable personality and their own individual quirks.
"Some of them have higher energy than others while some like to be lounge lizards. They have these beautiful emphatic personalities, and this thing we like to call the 'greyhound lean' where they will literally lean against your legs," she said.
The greyhound adoption day will take place from 10am to 1pm at Lambton Park, Newcastle and there will be free school holiday entertainment with a jumping castle, barbecue, snow cones and fairy floss.
You can view greyhounds looking for homes on the GAP website.
