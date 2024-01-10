Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle leaves lasting impression as it bids Clipper fleet bon voyage

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated January 10 2024 - 6:23pm, first published 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Clipper Round The World fleet sailed out of Newcastle Harbour on Wednesday, but if the endorsement of the crews is any indication, the ocean race is likely to return in 2025-26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.