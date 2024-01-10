Dozens due to face court over November port blockade

Almost 100 protesters who blocked the Port of Newcastle late last year are expected to face court on Thursday.
It comes after two men - 65-year-old John Max Wurcker and 23-year-old Isaac Leonard - were each convicted and fined in Newcastle Local Court on November 27 for one count of "operate vessel so as to interfere with others' use of waters".
Police charged more than 100 people when participants of an approved protest blockade of the port allegedly refused to leave the harbour's waters after their permit expired.
It came at the end of a 30-hour legally-approved blockade organised by climate advocacy group Rising Tide.
Police arrested 109 people at the end of the protest, with ages ranging from 15 to 97 years old.
Five juveniles were dealt with under the Young Offenders Act, which diverts minors from the criminal justice system.
Wurcker and Leonard faced court the following day after spending the night in police cells because they refused to sign for bail due to issues with the conditions of their release.
More than 90 of the remaining protesters are expected to appear in court on Thursday, January 11. The charge they each face is a fine-only offence.
The Herald has been told they will appear before Magistrate Stephen Olischlager at Newcastle courthouse.
Police said previously they would allege in court that numerous people purposely entered the harbour after the protest permit expired, despite warnings from officers.
