Dynamic Jets duo set for take-off

JETS captain Cassidy Davis can't wait until in-form striker Sarina Bolden gets an opportunity to start alongside fellow hired gun Melina Eyres.
And it could happen against Brisbane at Leichhart Oval on Saturday night.
The Bolden-Ayres combination looms as one of the best in the league.
Bodlen, who scored the Philippines' first goal at a World Cup last year, has been a revelation since arriving in Newcastle in late November.
Boasting pace, power and precision, Bolden has netted five goals in six appearances to put the Jets in finals contention.
"Sarina has been really good for us on and off the field," Davis said. "She is such a leader and is scoring goals for fun. I can't wait to see her and Mel play together."
Ayres, a prolific goal-scorer for Melbourne Victory, scored the winner in the season opener against the Mariners but his missed a large chunk of the season with a hip issue.
However, she is nearing full fitness after two appearances off the bench.
"The coaching staff are being careful with Mel," Davis said. "She was out for a while and is such a key player for us."
The Jets, who are on the same points as sixth placed Wanderers but are eighth on goal difference, have scored 18 goals in 11 games.
Meanwhile, teenagers Zoe Karipidis, 18, and Emma Dundas, 16, have been upgraded from scholarship deals to full A-League contracts.
Brisbane are a point back in ninth spot and are fresh from a 2-1 triumph over high flyers Wellington.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.