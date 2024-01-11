'It is the perfect spot': Lords opens trendy new coffee cafe in Waratah

There's a new buzz in Waratah this week as Lords & Associates coffee shop opens on Thursday at 43 Station Street.
The location, previously operated as a cafe, is within a kilometre of Waratah Police Station, Mater Hospital, Callaghan College, Waratah Public School, Waratah Train Station and St Philip's Christian College. There are two childcare centres within metres of the new Lords' front door.
And, there's not another coffee shop within cooee of the new Lords. The nearest coffee cafes are Josie Coffee on Handbury Street in Mayfield and The George Espresso Bar on Georgetown Road in Georgetown.
The couple who own Lords, Dan "Browny" Brown and his wife Nicola, have a flagship coffee cafe at 148B Beaumont Street in Hamilton. Browny opened the cafe in 2017 and has created a loyal following based on a strong consistent coffee blend and building a "community" of regulars who love a coffee and a chat.
Lords has a strong social media following, with Browny frequently posting funny, quirky videos.
Taking on the Waratah location was almost a snap decision, but the Browns have no regrets.
"We are the kind to give it a go and not wonder," Browny says. "So here we are. It is the perfect spot.
"Doing the renovations, people have been walking past, looking in. They've heard we're opening up and they're popping their head in, going 'oh my god, its about time someone opened up this way'."
Both Dan and Nicola will be on deck running the Waratah cafe, with the coffee, menu and trading hours all modelled on their successful Hamilton cafe.
Lords sells their own "signature blend" coffee, including a cold brew variety, and beans as well as coffee equipment in-store. They also sell muesli, brownies and toasties.
"We like to roast a little bit darker," Browny says of his coffee blend. "Punchy, strong, chocolatey, acidic. It's everything in a cup of coffee. But it's also versatile, in the long blacks, espressos. And at home as well, which wasn't the [original] intention."
While Lords sources their coffee through Glitch Coffee Roasters, the Browns do their own roasting.
The Waratah cafe, at the corner of Station and Dulling streets, will have a seating for 30, including along the bifold front window.
Trading hours will be 5.30am to 1pm weekdays and 6am to 1pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
"We're not opening this place because we're desperate for finance or anything like that," Browny says.
"It's the fact we just love it. We love seeing people come through the doors, and leaving with a huge smile on their face, and making their days. And the people get to walk down with their kids, sit and have a coffee. I deadset reckon it would heighten the property value around the area."
Creating a sense of community is a key part of the Browns' way of doing business.
"They don't have a community here, but they will," Nicola says. "[Lords] Hamilton's become such a community. Even Mick, who helped with fit-out, the electrician, the plumber, they're all customers of Lords. Everyone knows each other... We've been reflecting on that this year... This is the little hub for this area. Hopefully we can do that here."
The couple themselves met when Nicola went to work for Browny at Lords in Hamilton.
"I was actually having a really hard time with staff, and put out a smoke signal, 'I need someone to come help,' " Browny says. " 'Nico' walked through the doors and bought a coffee. I said, 'would you mind helping me for at least three weeks until my brother gets back from Europe', and she said, 'yep, no worries'.
"We were working, then surfing after work, and if there was no surfing we would do yoga. We were closing at 1 every day...
"I was thinking, I'm starting to really like this girl. Next thing, you know, two kids, two stores..."
