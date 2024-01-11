Newcastle Herald
'It is the perfect spot': Lords opens trendy new coffee cafe in Waratah

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
January 11 2024 - 1:00pm
Dan and Nicola Brown celebrate the opening of their new Lords coffee cafe in Waratah with a kiss on Thursday morning. Picture by Simone De Peak
There's a new buzz in Waratah this week as Lords & Associates coffee shop opens on Thursday at 43 Station Street.

