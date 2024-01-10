Trainer handed suspension for 'aggressive' rant towards stewards

Tamworth trainer Stephen Dixon has been suspended for three months after being found to have acted in an improper manner to stewards at a recent race meet.
Racing NSW stewards conducted an inquiry into Dixon's conduct towards acting chairman of stewards for the Hunter and North West Region (H&NWR), Kyle Blanch, in his capacity as stipendiary steward, at the Tamworth Christmas Eve meeting.
The veteran trainer was charged under AR228(c) - improper behaviour towards the stewards.
Between Races 4 and 5 of the meeting on Sunday, December 24, Dixon attended the stewards room after being informed of their decision to place an embargo on his runner, Benatari, which required the gelding to barrier trial to a satisfactory standard prior to racing again.
The stewards' report from the meeting noted that the eight-year-old "took no competitive part of the event" after becoming fractious in the barriers.
Dixon, subsequently "in an aggressive manner" directed "inappropriate language" toward Blanch.
Furthermore, while present in the stewards' room, he did, "in an aggressive manner", "direct additional inappropriate language toward Blanch".
Then, after leaving the room and being asked to return by Blanch, the trainer, "in view of industry participants, and in an aggressive manner", directed further "inappropriate language" towards Blanch.
The inquiry heard evidence from Dixon and Blanch, as well as stipendiary steward H&NWR region/provincial, Sarah Morrish, and apprentice jockey Cobi Vitler. A brief of evidence was also tendered at the inquiry.
Dixon pleaded guilty to the charge and was handed a four month suspension.
However, after taking into account his guilty plea, stewards reduced the penalty to three months, to commence immediately on January 5 and expire on April 5, 2024.
His suspension, which he can appeal, was subsequently deferred for seven days to allow him to find alternate arrangements for his stable.
In deciding on the penalty, stewards took into consideration Dixon's guilty plea, his 25 years as a licensed trainer, his disciplinary history (it was noted that he had a "conduct related breach of the rules" from 2014), precedent penalties, "the serious nature of the offending", "what message is sent to the industry that such conduct will not be tolerated" and that the penalty "must act as a protective measure for the image and interests of the thoroughbred industry."
