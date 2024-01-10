Newcastle Herald
Trainer handed suspension for 'aggressive' rant towards stewards

January 10 2024 - 1:40pm
Stephen Dixon has fallen foul of Racing NSW stewards. File photo
Tamworth trainer Stephen Dixon has been suspended for three months after being found to have acted in an improper manner to stewards at a recent race meet.

