ICAC won't comment on Bath but says 'not unusual to ask for reports'

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
January 10 2024 - 7:00pm
City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath.
City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption will review the report from the investigation into the City of Newcastle CEO after it was provided to the watchdog.

