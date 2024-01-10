Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Armed man sexually assaults woman in home during break and enter

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated January 10 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 2:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singleton Police Station. File picture
Singleton Police Station. File picture

DETECTIVES are appealing for public information after a 61-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted during a break and enter in Singleton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.