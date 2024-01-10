Toronto young gun Jake Riley goes low at Australian Master of the Amateurs

JAKE Riley's game "felt good" playing against his mates at home but the Toronto teenager was unsure how he would fare under pressure in the Australian Master or the Amateurs.
He need not have worried.
Riley fired a second sub-par round to be at six under at the halfway point of the prestigious 72 hole championship at the Southern Golf Course in the Melbourne Sandbelt.
New Zealand teenager Zach Swanwick leads at 10 under after a pair of 67s.
Riley followed his opening 70 with a 68 to be fourth.
The Master of the Amateurs, which features an international field, is the 18-year-old's first since the Asian Pacific Championships in late October.
"I put in some good work in the lead up," Riley said. "You feel like you are playing good at home with your mates. When you get put under the gun in a tournament, and need to play well, it can be different. It's comforting that I have played two good rounds and know that I can do it again."
Riley turned four under on Wednesday after birdies at the third, fourth, seventh and eighth holes.
"My ball striking has been really good. I holed a couple more putts on the front nine today," Riley said. "Most of the scoring is done on the front. There are a couple of tricky holes coming in. A couple of tight tee shots.
The wind picked up Wednesday and with the greens drying, Riley expects scoring to get tougher.
"I'm hitting the ball tee to green really well and my putter feels good," Riley said. "I just want to keep doing what I am doing."
In the girls division, Ella Scaysbrook and Amy Squires have a battle to move into the top 33 players and make the cut for the fourth round.
Squires (79,76) is tied for 42nd at nine over, two strokes ahead of Scaysbrook (76, 81).
Japan's Niko Ita leads at eight under.
